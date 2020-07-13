883 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois

Illinois health officials on Monday announced another 883 new cases of the coronavirus and six additional deaths.

That brings the statewide death count to 7,193, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There are now nearly 154,800 cases of the virus confirmed in the state, although the vast majority of people have recovered.

The state’s seven-day positive rate has increased to 3%, the health department said.

As of Sunday night, 1,362 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, according to IDPH. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 136 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.