Off-duty Chicago police officer among 9 robbed at gunpoint overnight

An off-duty Chicago police officer was one of at least nine people who were robbed at gunpoint during a 3-hour period last night across the city.

The first robbery took place around 9:36 p.m. in the 700 block of West 15th Street on the Near West Side, according to CPD. Two men were walking on the street when two gunmen got out of a blue Honda sedan and demanded their personal property and the victims complied, police said.

Roughly 20 minutes later, three women were standing on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West Lexington Street when a male approached wielding a handgun and stole their belongings. The gunman was seen fleeing the scene in a blue sedan.

Around 10:19 p.m., a 33-year-old off-duty Chicago police officer was exiting his vehicle in the 3200 block of North Leclaire Avenue when a black Nissan sedan pulled up and four males got out carrying handguns and a rifle, police said. After taking the victim's property, the suspects re-entered the vehicle and fled eastbound on Belmont Avenue.

The other robberies took place at the following times and locations:

A 50-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by two males around 10:55 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Avenue in Bridgeport

A man was driving around 11:30 p.m. when a black sedan pulled next to his vehicle and he was robbed at gunpoint in the 2300 block of West 83rd Street in Gresham

A 52-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint while walking to his car just after midnight in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chatham

There were no reported injuries in any of the robberies. No one is in custody.