9 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago Thursday

Two people were killed and seven others wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

A 60-year-old man was killed and another man injured in separate shootings on Interstate 55 near DuSable Lake Shore Drive and on a ramp to the Kennedy Expressway.

The 60-year-old was shot around 5:40 a.m. in the inbound lanes of the Stevenson and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Walter Schroeder. His name hasn’t been released.

A little over two hours earlier, a 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting on the inbound lanes of the Stevenson near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m., state police said. The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, Schroeder said. State police said he was expected to survive. State police did not say if they believed the shootings were connected.

A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Brighton Park. The man was sitting in the passenger seat of a car about 9:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Pershing Road when he was shot by someone in a light-colored Toyota Camry, police said. He was struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

A man and a woman were shot in an apartment in East Garfield Park. They were in a second-floor apartment in the 2900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when two people forced their way in and fired shots about 12:40 a.m., police said. The man, 42, and woman, 49, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Four others were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

A person was killed and eight others were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.