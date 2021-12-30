9 wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday

Nine people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

A gas station clerk was shot during an armed robbery early Wednesday in Chicago Lawn.

The 22-year-old was working at a gas station about 5:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Western Avenue when two male suspects entered the business and demanded money from the register, Chicago police said.

During a struggle, the clerk was struck by a bullet in the thigh, police said. He was taken in serious but stable condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The suspects grabbed and unknown amount of money before fleeing the scene, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Wednesday afternoon, a 64-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

Just after 5 p.m., the woman was outside in the 1900 block of West 79th Street when she was shot in the right shoulder, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where her condition was stabilized.

A 44-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

The man was sitting in a vehicle about 5:50 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when someone fired shots, police said. He was shot in the leg, shoulder and chest and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A man was shot with his own gun while sexually assaulting a woman in Englewood on the South Side Wednesday night, according to police.

The woman, 27, was attacked at gunpoint in the 400 block of West Englewood Avenue around 9:45 p.m., police said.

The woman tried to disarm the man and the gun fired, hitting the man, 54, in the leg, police said. He was arrested and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At least five others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

Advertisement

Nine people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.