9-year-old dies after mauling by 3 dogs on Detroit's west side

Police were at the scene of a dog mauling that killed a child Monday on the city's west side.

A 9-year-old girl was mauled by three dogs in the 6000 block of Central Street near Smart between 4:30 and 5 p.m. A neighbor shot one of the dogs, according to Detroit Fire.

The girl had been walking through an alley when the dogs came out of the yard of a house nearby and attacked her. The dogs have been described as pit bulls or pit bull mixes.

The dogs were turned over to animal control while the investigation continues, and their owner has been located and arrested.

The girl was transported to Detroit Children's Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

"I went outside and saw three dogs nearly attacking a little girl. I grabbed a brick, threw it at them, they all ran out, I don't know where they all went. So I stayed with the girl to makes sure she was okay and yelled out for help," said a neighbor.

