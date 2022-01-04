911 call shows moment little girl's body was found in Indiana retention pond

A 911 call has been released that shows the moment the body of a missing one-year-old girl was found in Hammond, Indiana.

A Good Samaritan called 911 after noticing the little girl's body in a retention pond off I-94. We later learned this was the body of Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs.

Construction workers in the area spotted the child's body in the water near I-80's Kennedy Avenue exit ramp. They called 911 and then went into the water to retrieve the girl, police said.

Sources tell FOX 32 the baby's diaper bag was found close by as well.

The one-year-old disappeared after her mother Ja'nya Murphy was found murdered in their home in Wheeling back in November.

A man — identified as 26-year-old Ahmeel Fowler — has been charged with murdering Murphy, but he has not been charged with Angel's murder.

Murphy's family requested a welfare check after she didn't show up for work at her retail job, and after they hadn't heard from her for nearly two days.

An autopsy conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined Murphy died as a result of asphyxiation due to strangulation. Her death was ruled a homicide.