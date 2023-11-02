93.9 LITE FM begins playing round-the-clock Christmas music

While many folks might still be recovering from Halloween candy binges, 93.9 LITE FM is wasting no time in ushering in the Christmas season with their classic holiday tunes.

The festive frenzy began at 4 p.m. on Thursday, as the radio station joyfully belted out the first notes of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." With that jolly serenade, they kick-started 24 hours of uninterrupted holiday melodies that will continue to ring in the Christmas spirit until December 26.

To mark this musical merriment, some of the friendly faces at LITE FM hosted a two-hour, commercial-free holiday kick-off celebration. This marks the 23rd consecutive year that 93.9 LITE FM has dedicated itself to be Chicago's holiday music station. They have promised listeners exciting contests and surprises throughout the season.

Melissa Forman, one of the station's hosts, eagerly pointed out that it's never too early for holiday cheer. She also dropped a delightful hint that, alongside their timeless holiday classics, the station plans to sprinkle in some fresh musical delights, such as a new song from the iconic Cher, recently released and ready to capture hearts.

As the music fills the airwaves, 93.9 LITE FM is ensuring that, in Chicago, the Christmas season is indeed the most wonderful time of the year.