954 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

State health officials on Sunday announced a total of 954 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois.

There are also another 20 deaths attributed to the coronavirus statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state death count has risen to 7,187, while the total case count is now at 153,916.

On Saturday, state health officials recorded 1,195 new cases, while on Friday they recorded 1,317 new cases, Thursday they recorded 1,018, Wednesday they recorded 980, and on Tuesday 587.

The increase in cases coincides with an upward trend in testing. The state performed 38,894 coronavirus tests in the last day. That bumps up the state’s positivity rate to 3.0%.

Of the newly reported deaths, 14 of them were in Cook County.