Boy, 9, shot, injured on Chicago’s South Side, police say

A 9-year-old boy was shot on the city’s South Side late Saturday night, according to police.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in a home in the 5000 block of South East End in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The boy entered a room inside the residence where he was able to get a hold of a gun.

A man inside the home tried to retrieve the gun from the boy when it went off and hit the boy in the leg.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. He was later taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and was listed in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what caused the gun to fire or who it belonged too.

It was also unclear if any charges would be filed in connection with the incident.