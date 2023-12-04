'A Christmas Story' cast to reunite in Hammond to celebrate 40th anniversary

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the beloved holiday classic, "A Christmas Story," and in celebration, the entire cast is reuniting in Hammond, Indiana, where the movie is set.

While the film portrays the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, it is, in fact, a clever disguise for author Jean Shepherd's actual hometown of Hammond.

Peter Billingsley, who portrayed the iconic character Ralphie Parker, says he is excited about returning to the place where Shepherd grew up.

Tickets for the event are free, but must be reserved online to secure a spot at the Indiana Welcome Center. The much-anticipated reunion is scheduled for December 16 and 17.