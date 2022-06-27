'A new course for Illinois': Bailey, Sullivan fire up supporters on eve of primary election

The first thing Illinois Republican State Senator Darren Bailey did at the Des Plaines Theater on the eve of the primary was play the full video clip from over the weekend of former President Donald Trump endorsing him.

If polling data is correct, Trump's endorsement will only help Bailey win by a wider margin than already expected.

"In just about 24 hours, folks, we chart a new course for Illinois," Bailey told a small but enthusiastic group of supporters who only filled a small section of the Des Plaines Theater.

With a half-dozen polls showing him with the majority of the Republican vote — and with Trump's endorsement safely in his pocket — Bailey seems poised to take on Governor JB Pritzker in the general election.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"We're a mess," Bailey said of Illinois' Democratic leadership. "And we've got to fix it. And that means someone with a backbone who can stand up. Governor Pritzker has no desire to do anything good for Illinois except destroy our freedoms."

Meanwhile, in Lombard, venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan — who polling data shows ahead of one-time frontrunner Richard Irvin — hosted a kickoff rally of his own at the Noon Whistle Brewery.

"It is time for the next generation of conservative leaders to step up and save Illinois," said Sullivan, who told the crowd it's time to "get God back to the center of our politics, where God belongs."

"The far left, it's an intentional design to get God out of our society, to get God out of our politics, to devalue the American family. Enough is enough," said Sullivan.

Taking a page out of the Trump political playbook, Bailey referred to other Republicans as "RINOS" — Republicans In Name Only — vowing to make history on November 8th.