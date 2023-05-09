'A Pint for Kim': Suburban family hopes to break blood donation record in memory of loved one

This Mother's Day, the family of a suburban woman hopes to shatter blood donation records.

Kim Sandford died in 2020 at the age of 49 from a rare form of cancer. Her dying wish was for her family to host a blood drive instead of a traditional funeral or wake.

In the first year, "A Pint for Kim" set a state record for a one-location, one-day blood drive, with more than 500 donors.

This year's goal is 800 pints of blood.

The National Institutes of Health estimates nearly two-million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US this year alone.

The "A Pint for Kim" blood drive is this Saturday at Naperville North High School, where Kim and her husband's son attends school. You can make an appointment online at apintforkim.com. Walk-ins are also welcome from 8 to 3 PM.

The family has also organized a carnival outside the school, which will include a classic car show, live bands, food trucks, and even therapy dogs from nearby Edward Hospital, where Kim was treated.