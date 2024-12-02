A&A Ballet’s 'The Art Deco Nutcracker' brings global flair to Chicago this Saturday

The Brief Chicago's A&A Ballet presents "The Art Deco Nutcracker" this Saturday at the Atheneum Theatre, featuring a diverse international cast of dancers. With performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., the production offers a fresh, multicultural take on a holiday favorite.



It’s a new take on a Christmas classic.

Chicago’s A&A Ballet presents "The Art Deco Nutcracker" at the Atheneum Theatre this Saturday.

The multicultural cast includes ballet dancers from Japan, Mexico, Spain and Ukraine.

"It’s really amazing just to experience so many different cultures all in one room and this is really such a special cast that we are working with," said Alyssa Casey, a dancer from Barrington. "It’s just wonderful, enriching and new experiences every day."

Claudia Minor is from Iowa, but was lured to Chicago by the program at A & A.

"My school back in Iowa was not providing enough training for me to become a professional, so me and my parents did a lot of research and we ended up liking A & A Ballet," Minor said.

There are two performances of "The Art Deco Nutcracker" on stage at the Atheneum Theatre on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.