Aaliyah Stewart's 'I Am Them' foundation spreads holiday cheer amidst tragedy

Aaliyah Stewart, who lost two brothers to gun violence, is channeling her pain into a mission of hope and support for the next generation.

As the founder of the "I Am Them" Foundation, she is currently running her 7th annual toy drive, aiming to gift 150 children and teens with new items.

Local teachers are playing a crucial role by hand-selecting students to receive gifts based on need.

Aaliyah reflected on her own experiences.

"Material things cannot replace a person or the trauma you are going through, but it eases the pain when you see that you're loved and cared for. I've never had to experience not having Christmas, so my goal is to share that love with others," she said.

The giveaway is set to take place on Christmas Eve at the Lighthouse Charter School Academy in Gary from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aaliyah can be reached through the "Hope ASW" Facebook page for those looking to contribute or connect with the cause.