Abandoned cats saved from hoarder home in McHenry County

An animal rescue group in suburban Chicago says they have saved more than 30 cats from a hoarder home in unincorporated McHenry County.

The co-presidents of the McHenry Cat Rescue Coalition received word of a house with a large number of abandoned cats inside. They went to investigate and with the help of volunteers, they were able to safely remove 25 adult cats and 10 kittens from the home.

The cats were living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, according to officials.

The cats are now being cared for by animal rescue organizations in the area.

The local rescue groups say there is always a need for donations of money, food and supplies – and of course adoption, to give neglected animals a safe home.

