AC/DC to stop in Chicago for 2025 tour

For the first time in nearly a decade, legendary rock and roll band AC/DC is going on tour with a stop in Chicago.

The 13-stadium tour will kick off April 10, 2025 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and will hit Soldier Field in Chicago on May 24, 2025.

Ticket sales for all shows begin December 6, 2024, at 12 p.m. local time.

Full AC/DC ‘Power Up’ tour dates:

4/10 Minneapolis, MN

4/14 Arlington, TX

4/18 Pasadena, CA

4/22 Vancouver, BC

4/26 Las Vegas, NV

4/30 Detroit, MI

5/4 Foxborough, MA

5/8 Pittsburgh, PA

5/12 Landover, MD

5/16 Tampa, FL

5/20 Nashville, TN

5/24 Chicago, IL

5/28 Cleveland, OH