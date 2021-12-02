Expand / Collapse search

Academic proficiency across Illinois declines since pandemic began

Illinois report card: Academic proficiency among students declining

Illinois officials say this is a stark, yet not unexpected snapshot of the pandemic's impact on academic achievement.

CHICAGO - Illinois school report cards are out and there is a declining trend in academic proficiency across all demographics.

The data released Thursday shows that the number of students who met grade level standards for English Language Arts dropped nearly 17-percent this year compared to 2019.

MAT scores dropped about 18-percent.

