Activists demand more affordable housing near Obama Presidential Center

With construction now underway for the Obama Presidential Center, homeowners and renters in Woodlawn are demanding the City of Chicago protect affordable housing.

On Saturday, the Obama CBA Coalition called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to follow through with the "Woodlawn Housing Preservation" ordinance and designate 52 city owned vacant lots near the Presidential Center for affordable housing. Their request includes all the city-owned vacant lots on 63rd Street, east of Cottage Grove Avenue.



"We need this proposal to be approved," said Autumn Infiniti of the Obama CBA Coalition. "We need it so our single mothers and our residents who work two or three jobs are able to stay in their neighborhood -- a neighborhood that they have worked to keep afloat. If we are not able to get this proposal passed, we are all at risk of being displaced."

The Obama CBA Coalition says 52 vacant lots are equivalent to 300 affordable housing units.

