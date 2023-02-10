Activists call on FBI, public to help solve Calumet City cold case murders

Activists are asking for more help in solving the cold case murder of a young girl 41 years ago in south suburban Calumet City.

Toni Lynn Caposey was just 22-years-old when she and her boyfriend were found shot to death in her mother’s Calumet City home in March 1982.

Several people were interviewed about the case, but decades later, the murders have gone unsolved.

"This young lady was 22-years-old. She was murdered along with her friend. She can't rest in peace. The only thing she is doing now is resting because there is no peace," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

A $25,000 reward has been offered that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The family is asking for the FBI to investigate.