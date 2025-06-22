Activists gathered in Federal Plaza to denounce U.S. air strikes on Iran

A dozen activists from various groups denounced the U.S.-led air strikes on Iran at Federal Plaza on Sunday.

"The vast majority of people in this country oppose this bombing," an activist said. "The anger that people are feeling about how their tax money is being used for bunker-busting bombs when we've got schools that are defunded, when we've got Medicaid that's being defunded."

Many chanted, "No war on Iran. No war on Iran."

"The true reason for the U.S.'s criminal bombings against Iran is that the Islamic Republic refuses to bow down to the forces of imperialism," said a demonstrator.

Iranian natives and Chicagoans are now fearing what's ahead on U.S. soil.

"We're afraid of retaliation against our troops in the region that have been made vulnerable in this latest attack," an activist said.

The group said they are meeting for another protest on Monday at 5 p.m. at Federal Plaza.

Local politicians respond:

Indiana Senator Todd Young on X thanked service members for executing the mission, saying, "The world will be safer if Iran's nuclear capability is destroyed."

On the other side of the aisle, Senator Tammy Duckworth said in a post, "Trump bombing Iran was illegal and unjustified."

Illinois Gov. Pritzker said he is keeping a "close eye in consultation with federal authorities and Illinois state police" in a post on X.

The backstory:

The U.S. military struck three sites in Iran early Sunday local time, directly joining Israel’s war aimed at decapitating the country’s nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

President Donald Trump was the first to disclose the strikes. Trump said the objective was to stop Iran's nuclear threat, and more strikes would occur if Iran doesn't make peace quickly.

The decision to directly involve the U.S. in the war comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that aimed to systematically eradicate the country’s air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities.