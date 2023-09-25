'Innocent kids don't murder people': Anti-violence activists, families call on Johnson, Foxx to enforce laws

A nationally recognized news correspondent whose 18-year-old brother was gunned down in Chicago last year joined violence prevention activists to mark National Remembrance Day of murdered victims.

They called on Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and Mayor Brandon Johnson to enforce the criminal laws of the city and state.

Groups, including Violence Interrupters, Project H.O.O.D and Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, made those demands in front of police headquarters Monday afternoon.

They say families across the city deserve justice after being torn apart by violence.

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell's younger brother was killed last year in Morgan Park.

"Brandon Johnson saying we can't demonize children — children, the whole institution of a child is innocent. Innocent kids don't murder people. What are you talking about, Mr. Mayor?" said Caldwell.

Violence interrupters have recently set up a hotline for domestic and gun violence at 888-568-7377.