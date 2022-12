Adam Sandler is extending his highly successful stand-up tour.

The actor and comedian will deliver his unique brand of comedy and song at the United Center on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

In addition to Chicago, he has added 10 other cities to the tour.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Beyond stand-up, his movies have grossed over $3 billion worldwide.

Tickets go on sale at noon this Friday at LiveNation.com.