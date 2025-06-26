Expand / Collapse search

Adam Sandler brings comedy tour to United Center this fall

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  June 26, 2025 8:34am CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
article

(Credit: Scott Yamano)

The Brief

    • Adam Sandler announced his new "You’re My Best Friend" comedy tour, which includes a stop at Chicago’s United Center on Oct. 20. 
    • The fall arena tour spans more than 30 North American cities following his sold-out runs in 2022 and 2023. 
    • Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 27, at noon via Ticketmaster.

CHICAGO - Adam Sandler is bringing his newly announced "You’re My Best Friend" comedy tour to the United Center this fall.

What we know:

Sandler will be in Chicago on Oct. 20.

The arena tour, promoted by Live Nation, will visit more than 30 cities across North America following Sandler’s successful sold-out runs in 2022 and 2023. 

Presale tickets are available starting today at noon, with general sales beginning June 27 at noon through Ticketmaster.

Sandler, known for blending music, stand-up and surprise guest appearances, will also perform in cities like New York, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Detroit during the months-long tour. The Chicago performance marks one of the key Midwest stops on the comedian’s latest national outing.

Adam Sandler tour dates

  • Fri Sep 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial *
  • Sat Sep 06 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *
  • Sun Sep 07 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center *
  • Mon Sep 08 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena *
  • Wed Sep 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
  • Thu Sep 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
  • Fri Sep 12 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
  • Sat Sep 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
  • Mon Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Tue Sep 16 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
  • Wed Sep 17 – Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial
  • Fri Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
  • Sat Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
  • Sun Sep 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
  • Fri Sep 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*
  • Sat Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
  • Sun Sep 28 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
  • Tue Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
  • Sun Oct 05 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
  • Mon Oct 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse 
  • Sun Oct 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
  • Mon Oct 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
  • Tue Oct 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena 
  • Wed Oct 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
  • Thu Oct 16 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
  • Fri Oct 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
  • Mon Oct 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center
  • Tue Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Ohama
  • Sun Oct 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
  • Mon Oct 27 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
  • Tue Oct 28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
  • Wed Oct 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • Fri Oct 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
  • Sat Nov 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

*Not a Live Nation Date

The Source: The information in this article came from Live Nation.

ChicagoEntertainmentNews