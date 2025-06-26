Adam Sandler brings comedy tour to United Center this fall
CHICAGO - Adam Sandler is bringing his newly announced "You’re My Best Friend" comedy tour to the United Center this fall.
What we know:
Sandler will be in Chicago on Oct. 20.
The arena tour, promoted by Live Nation, will visit more than 30 cities across North America following Sandler’s successful sold-out runs in 2022 and 2023.
Presale tickets are available starting today at noon, with general sales beginning June 27 at noon through Ticketmaster.
Sandler, known for blending music, stand-up and surprise guest appearances, will also perform in cities like New York, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Detroit during the months-long tour. The Chicago performance marks one of the key Midwest stops on the comedian’s latest national outing.
Adam Sandler tour dates
- Fri Sep 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial *
- Sat Sep 06 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *
- Sun Sep 07 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center *
- Mon Sep 08 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena *
- Wed Sep 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- Thu Sep 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- Fri Sep 12 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
- Sat Sep 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Mon Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tue Sep 16 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
- Wed Sep 17 – Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial
- Fri Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Sun Sep 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
- Fri Sep 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*
- Sat Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Sun Sep 28 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
- Tue Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sun Oct 05 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Mon Oct 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sun Oct 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Mon Oct 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
- Tue Oct 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Wed Oct 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Thu Oct 16 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
- Fri Oct 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Mon Oct 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Tue Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Ohama
- Sun Oct 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- Mon Oct 27 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
- Tue Oct 28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Wed Oct 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri Oct 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Sat Nov 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
*Not a Live Nation Date
The Source: The information in this article came from Live Nation.