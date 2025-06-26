Adam Sandler brings comedy tour to United Center this fall

article

The Brief Adam Sandler announced his new "You’re My Best Friend" comedy tour, which includes a stop at Chicago’s United Center on Oct. 20. The fall arena tour spans more than 30 North American cities following his sold-out runs in 2022 and 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 27, at noon via Ticketmaster.



Adam Sandler is bringing his newly announced "You’re My Best Friend" comedy tour to the United Center this fall.

What we know:

Sandler will be in Chicago on Oct. 20.

The arena tour, promoted by Live Nation, will visit more than 30 cities across North America following Sandler’s successful sold-out runs in 2022 and 2023.

Presale tickets are available starting today at noon, with general sales beginning June 27 at noon through Ticketmaster.

Sandler, known for blending music, stand-up and surprise guest appearances, will also perform in cities like New York, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Detroit during the months-long tour. The Chicago performance marks one of the key Midwest stops on the comedian’s latest national outing.

Adam Sandler tour dates

Fri Sep 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial *

Sat Sep 06 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

Sun Sep 07 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center *

Mon Sep 08 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena *

Wed Sep 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Fri Sep 12 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

Sat Sep 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Sep 16 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Wed Sep 17 – Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

Fri Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Sep 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Fri Sep 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*

Sat Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sun Sep 28 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

Tue Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 05 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Mon Oct 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Oct 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Tue Oct 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Thu Oct 16 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

Fri Oct 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Mon Oct 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Ohama

Sun Oct 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Mon Oct 27 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tue Oct 28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Oct 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Sat Nov 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

*Not a Live Nation Date