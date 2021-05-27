Adam Toledo mural vandalized in Little Village

Vandals defaced a mural the same day it was dedicated to honor the memory of a 13-year-old who was fatally shot by Chicago police in March.

The mural of Adam Toledo, who was shot and killed on March 29, was unveiled by his family in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday, on what would have been the boy's 14th birthday.

Inappropriate pictures and language were seen spray painted near his face and an upside down crown was visible next to him, which some believe to be a gang sign.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

A Chicago police spokesperson confirmed the department received reports of vandalism at 3661 West Ogden Avenue, the same address the mural is located at.

Police say no one is in custody.

The mural was unveiled on Wednesday when his family announced the creation of "Adam's Place", a non-profit aimed at keeping children from ending up in a similar situation to Toledo's.

The not-for-profit is set to be about three hours outside of Chicago in a rural area in Wisconsin. The space is meant to give at-risk youth a place to meet new people, take care of animals and, most importantly, keep kids away from the temptations of the streets.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

The family’s attorney, Joel Hirschhorn, said that Wednesday’s announcement had to be delayed a short time because the artist and the family wanted to paint over what "some cowardly, evil person" had scrawled on the mural.

Advertisement

The artwork was created by acclaimed artist Milton Coronado.