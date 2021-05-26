Family of Adam Toledo creates nonprofit for at-risk youth

The family of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot and killed by Chicago police, is creating a nonprofit to try to keep children from ending up in a situation like his.

It is called "Adam’s Place."

Wednesday would have been Toledo’s 14th birthday. His family held an emotional press conference underneath a mural of Adam.

Mural in Chicago for Adam Toledo.

They announced plans to try to protect other young boys from ending up in Adam’s situation.

The not-for-profit is set to be outside of Chicago in a rural area. The space is meant to give at-risk youth a place to meet new people, take care of animals and, most importantly, keep kids away from the temptations of the streets.

For the first time on Wednesday, we heard from Adam’s older sister.

"Not one thing he did [was] supposedly bad. Nothing is deserving of the way he died or the bad, negative things being said about him. I just ask everyone to keep in mind that we are still grieving his loss," she said.

The family is still raising money for "Adam’s Place." They are planning for the nonprofit to be on farmland, about three hours away from the city.