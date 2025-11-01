Addison man charged with shooting officer during 4-hour standoff, officials say

The Brief An Addison man was charged with shooting at officers and hitting one during an hours-long standoff on Thursday. Salvador Lozano was charged with several crimes, including attempted first-degree murder, DuPage County prosecutors said.



An Addison was charged with allegedly shooting at police officers and even hitting one of them during a four-hour standoff at his home on Thursday.

Salvador Lozano, 45, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to the Addison Police Department and DuPage County prosecutors.

Salvador Lozano (DuPage County State's Attorney)

The backstory:

Officials said on Thursday, around 11 a.m., Lozano called 911 asking for help to find his dog. A police officer went to his home in the 220 block of East La Porte Drive but later left after a brief interaction.

Later, police returned to the scene after a 911 caller claimed Lozano was acting erratically, officials said.

Lozano allegedly told responding officers that if they did not find his dog, he would "reign fire down at 12 o’clock." He then went into his home.

Additional officers and a police social worker arrived at the home, which was when Lozano exited his home and began shouting at the officers.

Police said Lozano allegedly threw an "unknown liquid" at officers, and then, a short time later, fired about six to seven gunshots at them from inside the home. One of the gunshots hit an officer in the back.

The officer who was hit was wearing a Kevlar vest and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Lozano allegedly fired several more shots over the next three-plus hours from his home.

At around 3:15 p.m., a SWAT team took Lozano into custody.

The incident caused authorities to issue a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents.

Investigators found about 50 shell casings in the basement of the home as well as three Glock handguns with extended magazines, two drum magazines, and multiple other magazines.

Officers also found bullet holes and expended bullets at seven nearby homes and on two Addison police squad cars, all from shots allegedly fired by Lozano.

"Armed barricades create an immediate threat not just for responding law enforcement, but for the entire community," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin in a statement. "With every second that passes, the risk of violence and potential tragedy escalates. For nearly four hours last Thursday, responding officers and an entire community were on edge, hoping for the best yet fearing the worst. We are all extremely thankful that no officers sustained serious injury, and no innocent members of the community were injured."

What's next:

A judge ruled that Lozano should remain in jail as he awaits a trial.

His next court appearance is slated for Nov. 24.