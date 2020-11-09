Additional coronavirus restrictions imposed on 3 regions in Illinois

article

Illinois officials on Monday announced new coronavirus restrictions for certain parts of the state amid a sharp rise in cases.

Beginning on Wednesday, November 11, Regions 5, 7, and 8 will face additional mitigations, such as a tighter gathering cap of 10 individuals rather than 25 and new table caps of six rather than 10 when eating out.

Regions 5, 7 and 8 consist of Southern Illinois, Will and Kankakee counties, and Kane and DuPage counties. These regions are seeing a test positivity rate that remains above 8 percent and continues to rise.

“The situation has worsened considerably in certain areas of the state, with massive increases in the rates of community transmission specifically in three regions. As a result, Regions 5, 7 and 8 – that’s Southern Illinois, and Chicago’s South and Western Suburbs – will join Region 1, Northwestern Illinois, in Tier 2 of our resurgence mitigations starting Wednesday,” Governor JB Pritzker said in a statement. “Mitigations are only effective if they are followed. The end goal of mitigating the damage the virus is doing to people’s lives is this: keep as much of our economy and our schools as open as possible in a safe manner, and when risk rates in the community surge up, take meaningful action to bring things back down in order to protect ourselves and the people we love.”

Also on Monday, officials announced another 10,573 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 14 additional deaths.

“We continue to see COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths increase,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “Science tells us that when you are in close contact with someone, there is an increased risk for virus transmission. We must reduce the opportunities for the virus to spread. Only when the virus can no longer sustainably spread can we end this pandemic. It will take all of us working together, so please, be part of the solution and not the problem and help us reduce the risk of spread.”

Advertisement

For Regions 5, 7, and 8, additional mitigation measures taking effect November 11 include the following:

Bars and Restaurants

• Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings

• Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals

o Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings

o This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc.

o Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning

o Not applicable to sports, see sports guidance

Organized Group Recreational Activities

• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors

• Groups limited to 10 individuals or fewer

• Does not apply to fitness centers

These mitigations do not apply to schools.

All 11 regions continue to operate under resurgence mitigation framework. A full list of mitigation measures pertaining to some businesses and industries may be found on the DCEO website here.