Adler Planetarium debuts 2 new Sky Shows: 'Niyah and the Multiverse' and 'Cosmic Rhythms'

Stars dance around the sky in one of two new Adler Planetarium shows premiering this week.

The first consists of ballet meeting astronomy in "Cosmic Rhythms." The second new show, "Niyah and the Multiverse," combines art, science, and Black culture.

When great minds come together, great things are bound to happen.

The Cosmic Rhythms show brought the Adler and Joffrey Ballet together, and local and international talent connected for Niyah and the Multiverse.

In the movie, you follow Niyah as she comes face-to-face with her grown-up self, an astrophysicist who studies multiverse theories.

The Adler worked with local Black creators to write the script, compose the music, and provide the voices.

Niyah and the Multiverse opens Saturday. Cosmic Rhythms debuted on Valentine's Day and runs every Wednesday through April 17. It explains the complexities of the universe through intricate dancing.

For ticket information, click HERE.