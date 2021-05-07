Expand / Collapse search

Adorable video: 6 goslings hatch on 'Green Roof' of Peoples Gas on the North Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 59 mins ago
Heartwarming News
FOX 32 Chicago

6 goslings hatch on roof of the Peoples Gas North Side Operations Cente

A goose is now the proud mother of six cute little goslings!

CHICAGO - A goose that showed up on the roof of the Peoples Gas North Side Operations Center at Peterson and Pulaski in mid-April is now a mother goose!

Six adorable little goslings hatched on the roof just before Mother's Day. 

Peoples Gas says the goslings are scampering around the roof and starting to flap their wings. The father goose has shown up as well.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The parents enjoy leading the babies on walks around the "Green Roof" - which Peoples Gas says is an environmentally friendly roof with grass and other sustainability features.

The Peoples Gas Team says they are very exited and very proud of the growing goose family!