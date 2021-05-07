Adorable video: 6 goslings hatch on 'Green Roof' of Peoples Gas on the North Side

A goose that showed up on the roof of the Peoples Gas North Side Operations Center at Peterson and Pulaski in mid-April is now a mother goose!

Six adorable little goslings hatched on the roof just before Mother's Day.

Peoples Gas says the goslings are scampering around the roof and starting to flap their wings. The father goose has shown up as well.

The parents enjoy leading the babies on walks around the "Green Roof" - which Peoples Gas says is an environmentally friendly roof with grass and other sustainability features.

The Peoples Gas Team says they are very exited and very proud of the growing goose family!