Advocate Aurora Health vaccinates 1,276 juveniles on Thursday

On Thursday, Advocate Aurora Health vaccinated nearly 1,300 young people ages 12 to 17.

Health officials said another 2,955 appointments for 12 to 17-year-olds are scheduled through Sunday, May 16.

The new vaccination recommendation for adolescents marks another milestone in the battle against COVID-19.

"We’re thrilled so many young people and their families took this important step so quickly," executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention at Advocate Aurora Health Dr. Robert Citronberg said in a statement. "By getting vaccinated, adolescents are protecting themselves, their loved ones and their communities—and paving the way for a great summer and a return to in-person schooling."

The vaccinations on Thursday came one day after the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12-years-old.

Parents and young people are encouraged to visit aah.org/vaccine or call 866-443-2584 to schedule their shots. Same-day appointments are available, and individuals do not need to be an existing patient to get vaccinated at an Advocate Aurora Health site.

