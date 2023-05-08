Advocates rally for more support for individuals with mental health disabilities

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and on Monday, some activists held a rally calling for more support for individuals living with mental health disabilities.

Organizers say the purpose of the event was to bring awareness to the fact that many with mental health challenges struggle to maintain housing.

The rally was coordinated by a group of local parents whose children have struggled with their mental health.

They want the city and state to do more to support and find housing for those individuals.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, one in five U.S. adults experiences mental illness each year with less than half of them receiving treatment.

If you or a loved one needs help, you can call or text the NAMI helpline.

The NAMI HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., ET. Call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), text "HelpLine" to 62640 or email at helpline@nami.org.