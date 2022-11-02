Affordable housing coming to Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

A new mixed-income, mixed-use affordable living community is coming to Chicago.

On Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and community leaders broke ground on the "Park Station Lofts."

The lofts are being built in Woodlawn at East 63rd and Maryland Avenue. This is the first new development to meet the requirements of the Woodlawn Affordable Housing Ordinance.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The ordinance addresses the potential gentrification of the neighborhood due to the Obama Presidential Center.

"We are standing here today because we have listened to the community, we have made sure the work that we have done reflects the lived experience of people in this community, and we are here to deliver the first of many projects that are gonna come to the benefit of the people in Woodlawn, and I'm extraordinarily proud of that" said Mayor Lightfoot.

The new development comprises 58 apartment homes, 41 of which will serve low-income households.