Affordable housing development 'Fifth City Commons' breaks ground on Chicago's West Side

To mark the start of a transformative project, Mayor Brandon Johnson visited East Garfield Park on Wednesday for the groundbreaking of "Fifth City Commons," a new affordable housing development.

The project, situated on long-vacant land, aims to revitalize the area and provide much-needed housing options.

The development will consist of a 43-unit apartment building with retail spaces, designed to prioritize energy efficiency and proximity to transit.

Mayor Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for the project's commitment to the West Side.

"The commitment to the West Side, and building affordable housing, it's a great day for Chicago. Thank you to all the community leaders and organizers who have worked hard to bring this development to the neighborhoods."

Alderman Jason Ervin of the 28th Ward highlighted a key goal of the development, which is to ensure long-time residents can remain in the neighborhood, promoting community stability and inclusivity.