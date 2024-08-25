After 54 years of silent halls, 3 old schools find new purpose in Aurora

Expand / Collapse search
By
Published  August 25, 2024 9:59pm CDT
Aurora
FOX 32 Chicago

After 54 years of silent halls, three old schools have found a new purpose in Aurora.

AURORA, Ill. - After 54 years of silent halls, three old schools have found a new purpose in Aurora.

It was nearly two years ago when crews broke ground on an affordable housing complex at the former Todd Elementary School that sat vacant for five years. 

The 11 units are now home to families earning between $18,000 and $63,000 annually, and the building is filled to capacity. 

Another former school building is set to open in just a few days.

"The second building is called Lincoln Elementary School, vacant for 15 years, and that will open actually next week, Sept. 4," said Clayton Muhammad, senior adviser to Mayor Richard Irvin.

Between the two buildings, 47 new apartments have been added to the Aurora community. 

Another former school, Emmanuel Lutheran School, which officially closed in 1990, is reopening. Although not as a school, the focus remains on children.

"It's in the heart of the East Side, in a part of town that really didn't have a youth center. And we, we closed our biggest youth center there about 12 years ago," said Muhammad.

The Aurora Housing Authority’s development arm, the Northern Lights Development Corporation, purchased the former school with a $350,000 grant from the state and city. Inside, the Northern Lights Youth Center features a gym, a weight room, and various educational resources.

The youth center also includes a full-service pre-K through post-secondary school, STEM training programs, construction trade programs, and art programs.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the Northern Lights Youth Center were held Sunday night.

