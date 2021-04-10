After 60 shootings on Chicago expressways this year, police installing 47 high-definition cameras

There have already been 60 shootings on Cook County expressways so far this year, and Illinois State Police are trying something new to stop the violence.

The most recent shooting was on the Eisenhower Expressway on Friday night. A 30-year-old was shot. He is expected to survive.

Illinois State Police are investing $12.5 million to install high-definition surveillance cameras at 47 spots along Chicago-area expressways to enable law enforcement to slow the tide of shootings.

In 2020, there were 128 expressway shootings in Chicago. In 2019, there were 52.

The specialized cameras can read license plate numbers even while a car in moving in traffic on the expressway.

The money comes from the Tamara Clayton Expressway Camera Act, named after a woman who was shot dead on I-57 at Cicero in 2019 as she drove to work. Her killer has never been identified.