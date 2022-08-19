Air and Water Show, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ribfest drawing thousands to Chicago this weekend

Practice for this year's Chicago Air and Water Show captivated crowds Friday morning and afternoon at DuSable Harbor.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, North Avenue Beach will serve as center stage for the annual event. It is free to attend, and due to large crowds, officials are urging show-goers to take public transportation downtown.

Officials are also asking the public to take note of numbered green and white pole markers along the lakefront. In the event of an emergency, you're encouraged to relay that number when calling 911.

Headlining this year's show are the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team.

Visitors from near and far are flocking to Chicago to take in all the action.

"It was somewhere between 12 and 15 years, and I remember the first time I ever saw an F-22 Raptor fly it was here. And it just kind of blew me away," said Marty Marino, who is visiting from Michigan.

"I would say that the Blue Angels were absolutely, without question, the highlight of the whole boat trip," said Ken Ovesky, from Colorado.

"I got lots of little films of them, and so it was a lot of fun. I loved it, sitting out there, letting them go right over us," said Shirlene Bender, from Louisiana.

Also taking place this weekend, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are performing at Soldier Field Friday night at 6:30.

Ribfest is being held in North Center Saturday and Sunday while Ruido Fest will take place in Union Park.