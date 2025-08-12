Albany Park shooting leaves 46-year-old man seriously wounded

The Brief A 46-year-old man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood and is in serious condition. No arrests have been made as Area Five detectives investigate.



A 46-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded on Monday night in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The man was outside around 10:40 p.m. when he was hit in the shoulder by gunfire in the 3200 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.