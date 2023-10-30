Alcohol factored into Long Grove crash that injured 2: officials

A car passenger suffered a skull fracture and the driver was also injured in a single-car crash Sunday night in Long Grove.

Around 11 p.m., an Acura ILX was traveling northbound on Schaeffer Road when the driver drove off the roadway and struck tree and a utility pole, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

A passenger in the backseat, a 19-year-old man from Palatine, suffered critical injuries in the crash, including a skull fracture. He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center.

The 22-year-old driver was hospitalized at Advocate Condell Medical Center with minor injuries, officials said. Two other passengers in the car were uninjured.

Officials said "alcohol and excessive speed" were factors in the crash.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is investigating.