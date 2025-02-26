Alcohol found at Chicago fire station on South Side, prompting investigation

The Brief The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the discovery of alcohol at Engine Company 47 in the Woodlawn neighborhood, following a tip from the Chicago Inspector General’s Office. All personnel on duty during the surprise inspection passed breathalyzer tests, and no charges have been filed, but the investigation continues to identify who brought the alcohol into the firehouse. Alderman Jeanette Taylor expressed shock and concern, emphasizing the importance of firefighters being fully capable to respond to emergencies, while the Chicago Firefighters Union awaits the outcome of the investigation.



The Chicago Fire Department has launched an internal investigation after alcohol was discovered inside a South Side firehouse.

What we know:

The incident occurred last week after the Chicago Inspector General’s Office received a tip.

One of the first things taught at the fire academy is that there is no drinking on the job and no alcohol is allowed on fire department premises, for obvious reasons. This is why the department is taking the investigation seriously.

Fighting fires is already dangerous, and a strict ban on alcohol in firehouses is in place for safety reasons.

Last Friday, Internal Affairs investigators, acting on a tip from the Inspector General’s Office, discovered alcohol during a surprise visit to Engine Company 47 in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

FOX 32 learned the alcohol, which included beer and hard liquor, was found in a locked storage area inside the firehouse.

Sources said all fire department personnel on duty at the time were given breathalyzer tests and all passed with no alcohol in their systems.

No charges have been filed, but the internal affairs investigation is ongoing as investigators try to determine who had access to the storage area and who brought the alcohol into the building.

What they're saying:

"CFD is currently investigating recently alleged violations. CFD cannot comment on the investigation, as it is open and pending. Maintaining the proper readiness of our members and adherence to all rules and regulations is a top priority of the Chicago Fire Department," said a spokesperson with CFD.

"I'm shocked and disappointed," said 20th Ward Alderman Jeanette Taylor. "These are the people that we depend on to save our lives."

Taylor, whose ward includes the firehouse, said she learned of the alcohol discovery shortly after it happened on Friday.

"They took an oath to make sure that they are responding and they're able to save lives. I don't know if that could happen if you're under the influence. You certainly can't drive drunk, correct? And so, we shouldn't be fighting fires under the influence," Taylor added.

What's next:

A veteran firefighter tells FOX 32 one of the first things recruits learn at the Chicago Fire Academy is there's no drinking on the job, and alcohol is banned on fire department premises.

Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2 President Patrick Cleary said he's heard rumors of Friday’s alleged seizure, but because no charges have been filed, he will wait until the investigation is complete before making any comments.