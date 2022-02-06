Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, grandson and nephew of 2 Chicago mayors, goes on trial Monday

article

The federal tax fraud trial for Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson, the grandson and nephew of two of Chicago's longest-serving mayors, is set to begin Monday.

The 52-year-old Thompson has served on the City Council since 2015. He would be the first member of the Daley family tried on federal charges.

He was charged last year in a seven-count indictment with filing false tax returns and lying to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. officials about $219,000 in loans he got from a now-shuttered bank.

He allegedly filed false tax returns and understated his taxable income.

Thompson's attorney, Chris Gair, has called it a matter of sloppy bookkeeping.

