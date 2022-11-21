Ald. Raymond Lopez pulls out of mayoral race, seeks reelection to 15th Ward

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) announced Monday he is ending his Chicago mayoral campaign and will instead seek a third term as alderman of the 15th Ward.

Lopez was one of the first to enter the fray when he announced his candidacy for mayor in April.

"This race has never been about me or any political ambition. It has always been about standing up for the city I love, saving it from the protest-vote mayor. In order to help voters choose from a narrower field, I am putting the city first and removing myself from contention," Lopez said in a statement.

Lopez, who has served as alderman since 2012, has been a vocal critic of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, sparring with her over her administration's response to crime and the coronavirus outbreak. He did not hold back criticism of Lightfoot in Monday's statement.

"Chicago has survived many things over its existence, but it will not survive another four years with this mayor chasing headlines to cover up her nonstop bouncing from bad decision to bad

decision," Lopez said.

Lopez said he looks forward to serving another term for the 15th Ward, which contains significant portions of the Back of the Yards, Brighton Park, Gage Park and West Englewood neighborhoods.

No member of the City Council has ever been elected mayor of Chicago

Other mayoral candidates include U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, State Rep. Kam Buckner, CPD veteran Frederick Collins, community activist Ja'Mal Green, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Ald. Sophia King, Ald. Roderick Sawyer, former CPS CEO Paul Vallas and businessman Willie Wilson.

The election will be held Feb. 28, 2023.