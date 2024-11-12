Aldi abruptly closes West Pullman store, leaving neighborhood without nearby grocery

The Brief Aldi closed its West Pullman location Sunday, leaving the Far South Side neighborhood without a nearby grocery store. The closure exacerbates the food desert issue in the area, limiting residents' access to fresh food, according to 21st Ward Alderman Mosley. Alderman Mosley expressed concern for residents and pledged to work towards bringing back quality food options to the neighborhood.



A year after assuring the community of its commitment to the neighborhood, Aldi closed its West Pullman location on Sunday, according to 21st Ward Alderman Ronnie Mosley.

Mosley said his office received a call last week informing them of the decision to close the store located at 821 W. 115th St., which was described as final. The closure has left the Far South Side neighborhood, already considered a food desert, without a single grocery store within walking distance.

"Our neighbors will have nowhere within walking distance to buy the food they need for their families—nowhere they can shop and return home before their ice cream melts," Mosley said in a statement.

Mosley pledged to continue working to bring quality food options back to the 21st Ward and encouraged community members to stay engaged in the process.

An Aldi spokesperson sent Fox 32 News the following statement about the recent closure:

"ALDI has made the difficult decision to close two Chicago stores. The final day of operation for our location at 1836 N. Clybourn in Lincoln Park was October 13, 2024 and our store located at 821 W. 115th Street, closed on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

ALDI will continue to proudly serve the Chicago metropolitan area at our more than 150 stores, including more than 30 within the city of Chicago, as well as our distribution center and headquarters in Batavia, Illinois. ALDI employs nearly 6,000 people in the area while offering highly competitive bay and benefits. The recent closures are unique situations and not indicative of any larger trends. In fact, we recently announced our intention to hire more than 13,000 associates as we embark on our most ambitious growth plans yet, aiming to open 800 new stores by the end of 2028.

We strive to create an environment where our employees can thrive. We are proud to say all impacted employees have been offered a transfer to a store of their choice and no jobs will be lost. Customers can conveniently shop at one of our many nearby stores, through curbside pickup or have groceries delivered to their door via Instacart and DoorDash.

12215 Western Ave., Blue Island, IL 60406

13085 S. Ashland Ave., Calumet Park, IL 60827

8500 S. Holland Rd., Chicago, IL 60620

We thank the community for their years of loyalty and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon."