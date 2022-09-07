Alex Haley academy students win back-to-school contest

Alex Haley Academy students were ecstatic when they found out they'd each be going home with a box of brand-new school supplies.

The national nonprofit, Back 2 School America, surprised students before they were dismissed for the day.

Each kiddo received supplies specific to their grade level — including markers, crayons, paper, notebooks, pencils and protractors.

The school is one of three in Chicago to be selected as a winner of this contest.

Haley Academy was nominated by one of its teachers, who says this means every student will have the foundation they need for a rewarding year of learning.

"I see the need, I see as a teacher, a lot of times coming out of my pocket, making sure the students have what they need to have a successful school year. I don't want any child to feel like they don't have what they need," said Alex Haley Academy teacher, Bernice Hall. "The smiles, looking in the boxes, looking at pencils, pens, rulers, all the things that they need on a regular basis, so, excited that all kids have the opportunity to learn at the same time with the same items."

Back 2 School America is always looking for help — whether that is with donations or stuffing boxes.

