Algonquin man drove 80 mph in 35-mph zone trying to outrun police: officials

A suburban man who led police on a high-speed chase over the weekend in West Chicago was ordered held on a $150,000 bond.

Germaine Sharpe, 48, was pulled over by a West Chicago police officer for driving 62 mph in a 45-mph zone around 1 a.m. Saturday. Sharpe fled the scene and drove onto North Avenue after the police officer learned he had an active failure to appear warrant out of Kane County.

While fleeing, Sharpe allegedly reached speeds of up to 80 mph in a 35-mph zone.

The chase ended after Sharpe struck a curb on St. Charles Road and damaged his vehicle. Sharpe was taken into custody. He allegedly had .5 grams of cocaine in his possession.

Sharpe, of Algonquin, was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer and one count of possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.

On Sunday morning, a judge ordered Sharpe held on a $150,000 bond.

"Once again, a motorist who thought he could outrun the police now finds himself facing felony charges," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "In DuPage County, we will not sit idly by and allow irresponsible drivers to put innocent people at risk."

Sharpe is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.