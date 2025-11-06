All aboard! Metra’s Holiday Trains bring seasonal cheer to Chicago area

The Brief Holiday Trains Return: Metra’s festive Holiday Trains will run on five rail lines this December — Metra Electric, BNSF, Milwaukee District West, Rock Island, and Union Pacific Northwest — featuring themed rides and decorated stations. Special Experiences: Millennium Station transforms into a North Pole wonderland with treats, games, music, and free button-making at the Easterseals HB Threads booth; Metra is also donating tickets to Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago. Dates & Tickets: Rides run Dec. 6, 13, and 20; tickets cost $10 and go on sale Nov. 17 at noon on shop.metra.com (limit 5 per purchase, expected to sell out quickly).



The Metra Holiday Trains have entered the station! Trips will be offered on five rail lines this holiday season.

What we know:

Throughout the month of December, the Holiday Trains will offer trips on the Metra Electric, BNSF, Milwaukee District West, Rock Island, and Union Pacific Northwest lines.

For those choosing the Metra Electric Line, travelers can visit a North Pole wonderland at Millennium Station. While there, children of all ages can enjoy treats, festive tunes, face painting, games, and much more holiday cheer.

Also at the Millennium Station, visitors can create free buttons through the Easterseals HB Threads booth.

The other downtown Metra stations will also be decked out in their holiday best for regular riders and Holiday Train voyagers alike.

As a way of giving back, Metra is donating holiday train tickets to children from Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago.

Schedule:

Dec. 6: Milwaukee District West, BNSF lines

Dec. 13: Metra Electric, Rock Island, and Union Pacific Northwest lines

Dec. 20: Metra Electic Line

What they're saying:

"Our Holiday Trains have become an annual tradition for our riders and their families, and we are happy to be operating them again," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. "It’s our way to spread a little holiday joy and thank our riders for making Metra part of their lives all year."

What's next:

Tickets go on sale at noon on Nov. 17 at shop.metra.com, and are expected to sell out fast. Tickets are $10 each and must be purchased in advance. Only five tickets can be purchased at a time.

For more details visit metra.com/holidaytrains.