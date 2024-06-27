Alleged gang member wanted in connection to murder of National Guard member in Chicago: FBI

A reward was announced this week for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted in connection to the murder of a National Guard member.

The federal government indicted 40-year-old Gary Roberson and 41-year-old Joseph "Troubles" Matos in the death of 19-year-old Chrys Carvajal, who was fatally shot in July 2021. Roberson is in custody but Matos is still on the loose.

On July 3, 2021, Carvajal, 19, was allegedly shot and killed by Matos and Roberson as he was walking to his vehicle after a party in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Carvajal was a National Guard member who had just graduated from basic training.

The FBI said Matos is believed to be a member of the Milwaukee Kings street gang.

On May 14, an arrest warrant was issued for Matos. He faces charges of murder in aid of racketeering and firearm-related murder.

On Thursday, FOX 32 Chicago spoke to Carvajal's sister, who is asking for the public's help in finding her brother's killer.

"We're hoping that the community comes together and speaks up if they see this individual. We want the community to be on alert and be aware of their surroundings, and this is someone who is still out in our community and this could happen again if nobody speaks up," said Jennifer Ramire, sister. "It's been three years since he's been out, and we finally are able to arrest him and charge him for this senseless act of violence, and we don't want this to continue."

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Matos. Additional reward funds are potentially available.

Matos is considered armed and dangerous. The public is urged not to approach him directly.

Anyone with information on Matos's whereabouts or the circumstances of Carvajal's death is asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov.