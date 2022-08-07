Almost 900 flights canceled nationwide, with 280 canceled at O'Hare on Sunday

Almost 900 airline flights were canceled across the United States on Sunday, with almost 300 of those flights at O'Hare Airport in Chicago.

The flight tracking website FlightAware said on Sunday that 898 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled. Almost 5,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed.

FlightAware said 147 flights out of O'Hare Airport were canceled on Sunday, and 133 flights into O'Hare were canceled.