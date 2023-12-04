'American Fiction' takes talented cast to new heights with uproarious comedy

The searing new comedy "American Fiction" sports an all-star cast including Jeffrey Wright, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross and Emmy-winner Sterling K. Brown.

The film follows a writer (Wright) who is told that lack of success stems from his books not being "black enough" – leading him to, factiously, write a new book which – to his surprise – becomes a hit.

The film, written and directed by Cord Jefferson, was originally pitched around Hollywood under a different title: "F***".

That title was later changed to "American Fiction" – and actor Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us") sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to talk all about that more salacious original title.

"It would make it that much more enjoyable, dude!" Brown exclaimed.

"American Fiction" hits theaters in Chicago on Dec. 21.