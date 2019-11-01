American-made cheese named best in the world for the first time

An artisan cheese from Oregon was dubbed the world’s best at the 2019 World Cheese Awards, a first for an American-made cheese.

Rogue River Blue Cheese, which is made by Rogue Creamery in southern Oregon, won the coveted title after competing against 3,800 cheeses from 42 countries and six continents. It was judged by 260 experts from around the globe, according to parent company Savencia Cheese USA.

The organic cheese is a cave-aged blue cheese wrapped in Syrah grape leaves and soaked in pear spirits. It’s made in limited quantities starting in autumn when the cooler temperatures bring out better quality milk from cows.

Rogue River Blue Cheese was created in 2002 by the creamery.

The World’s Best Cheese Awards were held in Bergamo, Italy on Oct. 25.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.