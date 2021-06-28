American Red Cross makes urgent plea for blood donors, offers free gas for a year

The American Red Cross has issued an urgent plea to healthy Americans to donate blood ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the organization said in a press release Monday.

The organization said its supply has reached severely low levels affecting blood product availability nationwide.

The organization is requesting all blood types to help restock its supply, but specifically requested type O and platelets.

"Donors of all blood types - especially type O and those giving platelets - are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond," Joy Squier said in the release.

The reason for its low volume is due to hospitals experiencing an unusually high number of trauma and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants, the Red Cross said.

Blood donated during a campaign. (Alexander Pogozhev\TASS via Getty Images)

The Red Cross also said that while summer is always a slow time for donations, this year particularly challenging because many Americans are scheduling travel after more than a year of limited interactions due to the pandemic.

The organization is offering several incentives to those who donate, including a chance to win free gas for a year. Also any donors who give between July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat or a $10 Amazon gift card if a donation is given between July 7-31.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce wait times.